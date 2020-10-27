Andrew Scott wins Best Actor award

The Irish actor has been honoured in the UK

Andrew Scott has won the gong for Best Actor at the Olivier Awards.

The Irish actor received the honour for his role as Garry Essendine in Present Laughter at the Old Vic theatre.

The Olivier Awards are presented annually by the Society of London Theatre to recognise excellence in professional theatre in London.

Andrew was up against Toby Jones for his role in Uncle Vanya, James McEvoy for his part in Cyrano De Bergerac, and Wendell Pierce for his role in Death Of A Salesman.

The news comes after Andrew won the award for Best Actor in a Drama Series at the IFTA Awards earlier this month, for his role in Netflix’s Black Mirror.