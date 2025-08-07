Andrew Porter ‘can’t wait’ for his latest venture after returning from Lions Tour

Andrew Porter “can’t wait” for his latest venture, fresh from his return from the Lions Tour across Australia.

The rugby star and his wife, Elaine, welcomed their first child together in May, a baby boy named Max.

Now taking to Instagram, he has announced that he is the co-owner of a new personal training gym and sauna called Three State in Monkstown/Dún Laoghaire.

Andrew shared that this project has “been a long time coming,” and he and his business partner, Josh Percival, can’t “wait to welcome you in.”

He penned: “After nearly two years of searching (and a fair few setbacks along the way), Three State has finally found a home.”

“Doors open soon in Monkstown/Dún Laoghaire and we couldn’t be more excited. We’ve poured everything into this, and we can’t wait to welcome you in.”

Three State brands itself to be “designed to make you feel fitter, stronger and healthier for life… In a supportive and welcoming community.”

In a post on LinkedIn, Three State is described as being “focused on Small Group Personal Training. Whatever your level, size, shape or age, the only thing you have to be serious about is your health.”

“Our Small Group Training means you have highly coached, highly personalised training programmes in groups capped at 4-6, in a caring and welcoming environment.”

With Andrew’s fitness expertise blende with Josh’s experience as a dietitian, the pair are set to open the gym in September.

This latest business venture comes only a few months after the birth of Andrew’s first child.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Elaine shared a sweet snap of the new born, as he held onto their hands, and wrote: “Our perfect baby boy 💙.”

The pair announced at the start of this year, that they were expecting their first child together.

The couple, who tied the knot last summer at Glasson Lakehouse in Westmeath, have been together since 2018.