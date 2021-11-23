Andrew McGinley reveals why he was pulled from The Late Late Show line-up

Andrew McGinley has revealed he was pulled from The Late Late Show line-up last month after RTÉ received a letter complaining about his scheduled appearance.

The grieving father was set to appear on the show on October 8 to discuss life after the deaths of his three young children – Conor, Darragh and Carla.

Andrew was also hoping to share plans to host a charity concert in his children’s memory, but he never got the chance to appear on the programme.

Explaining his absence from the show, Mr McGinley told the Irish Independent: “I was informed by RTÉ that they had received a letter which said that it could be a painful and traumatic experience to see me talking about Conor, Darragh and Carla on the Late Late Show.”

“Many people who knew the children well were looking forward to the show, especially many of the kids’ friends who were being allowed to stay up to watch them being talked about with Ryan.”

“I would have been conscious of that but I only speak with love when I talk about Conor, Darragh and Carla,” he said.

The newspaper also noted that RTÉ “declined to comment” on the decision to pull him from the line-up.

Andrew’s wife Deirdre Morley took the lives of their three children on January 24, 2020, at their home in Dublin.

In May of this year, the former nurse was found not guilty of murdering Conor, Darragh and Carla by reason of insanity, and was committed to the Central Mental Hospital.