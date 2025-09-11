Ad
An Post honours 25 years of Westlife with exclusive national stamp issue

Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
An Post is marking a major milestone in Irish music history by issuing a stunning limited-edition stamp collection celebrating 25 years of Westlife, one of Ireland’s most successful and best-loved groups.

Created by Shaughn McGrath Creative, who worked closely with the band, the stamps are a tribute to Westlife’s global success as artists and their role as wonderful ambassadors for Ireland and its music.

As well as being beautiful collectables, they will bring a touch of class – and a wave of nostalgia – to every envelope posted to family and friends near and far.

Photography by Matt Holyoak
Commenting on the honour, the group said: “To have this recognition means the world to us. It is such an honour and privilege to be featured on Irish stamps and it is a very special way to commemorate our 25 years of Westlife touring together.”

“We are so grateful to the fans who’ve supported us right from the very beginning and also a special mention and thank you to An Post too. See you on the envelopes! Love Kian, Mark, Nicky and Shane.”

The Westlife 25 Stamps will be available from Thursday, 11th September 2025 at anpost.com/westlife, with booklets also available in post offices nationwide.

Fans are advised to move fast – once they’re gone, they’re gone.

