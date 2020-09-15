Amy Huberman thanks fans for ‘kind messages’ following pregnancy announcement

The actress is expecting her third child with Brian O’Driscoll

Amy Huberman has thanked her fans for their “kind messages” following her pregnancy announcement.

Last week, the actress announced that she was expecting her third child with husband Brian O’Driscoll in a hilarious Instagram post about having a “bun in her oven”.

The couple have been married since 2010, and are already parents to two kids – Sadie, 7, and Billy, 5.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Amy thanked her followers for their support by sharing another photo of her oven: “Guys thank you so so much for all the lovely messages…. about how clean my oven is 🤣”

“Thanks a mill. Here to accept all compliments on the oven,” she joked.

“So it’s a steam oven and still relatively newish and it’s making me wonder was Gwyneth Paltrow on to something with the steaming thing?!? Okay do not try this at home pls.

“But thank you for your kind messages 🥰I hope you know that all messages have been accepted & logged as contracts for babysitting. Thank you 👍🏻”

Amy confirmed the baby news by sharing a photo of a literal bun in an oven, and wrote: “There’s a bun in the oven ”

“Listen I know I’m a pun hun and this is pun hun’s bun pun but there IS an actual little bun in the oven ”

“We’ve been cooking something other than banana bread & sourdough over the past few months and it’s over half way cooked now but it’s a slow cook one so still needs another few months yet.”

Amy joked: “Only prob is between the PE teacher and the painter and the gardener and the baker during lockdown I might not be entiiiiiiiiiirely sure who the Dad is ”

The actress added she decided to share the news because she “was starting to get looks from people as I was leaving the shops with a mask on and what looked like merch stuffed up my top on the rob ”

