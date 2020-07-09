Amy Huberman shares her delight as she returns to work on TV series

The actress was filming promo shots for the TV show

Amy Huberman shares her delight as she returns to work on TV...

Amy Huberman has shared her delight after returning to work on her TV series, Finding Joy.

All filming had been halted across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic back in March – but as of this week, the 41-year-old is back working on the show.

Taking to Instagram, Amy shared some sweet images of herself and her team filming promo shots for the second season of her hit series.

“Giddy hamster heads on first day back on set socially distancing-ing shooting Finding Joy season 2 promo shots 🤸‍♀️🤸‍♀️,” she started the post.

“Well now. I felt sooooo fancy with my hair and makeup properly did.”

“I mean the back of my hair hasn’t been as smooth since March.”

“I wanted to go up and down the road and call to all the houses like you did in your communion frock to show them how fancy you were but then I just got lashed on on wrap and ended up getting a cheese and coleslaw roll and calling in to my mum on the way home instead,” she confessed.

Fans of the show were quick to take to the comment section to express their excitement.

“Such a funny, delightful show. I can hardly wait for season 2. Stay safe!” one follower wrote.

“Can not wait for the new season!! I love the show. Hair looking fab!” another penned.

The news comes after Amy celebrated her 10th wedding anniversary with husband Brian O’Driscoll last week.

The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Lough Rynn Castle back in 2010.

Amy and Brian marked the special occasion by enjoying a staycation in the stunning venue.

