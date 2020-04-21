Amy Huberman reveals stunning painting skills

Amy Huberman has revealed she has another string to her very long, talented how.
The mum-of-be has gone back to painting, after looking for something to do during lockdown..
The Finding Joy star admitted that she has not painted for a number of years but now she’s returned to the hobby and is doing something special for charity.
The actress revealed a beautiful portrait she painted of her late dog Tilly.
“Right so I haven’t painted properly in YEARS,” she started the post.
“I used to love it but then just got out of the habit but sure look it that’s just the way of it says you.”
The blonde beauty announced that she would paint a picture of another dog and the proceeds would go to Create Aid, an organization that helps frontline staff battling COVID-19.
“Anyway I’m going to try and paint someone else’s dog, for @create_aid,” she informed.
“So maybe if anyone wants to nominate themselves below or a mate who loves their dog and we’ll go with one and I’ll attempt to paint it if they then send me dog pics.”
“If the buyer is happy with it they can donate to a charity of their choice, or I will if it turns out sh**e,” she jokingly added.
Amy was inspired by her friend Helen Cody who drew an adorable picture of her new pet Phoebe.
Friends and fans immediately took to the comment section to display their interest in the project.
“Brilliant idea,” one follower commented.
“This is amazing xxx,” Irish presenter Angela Scanlon wrote.
“Amazing idea you are so good @create_aid is fab 🙌🏻,” another fan added.
Amy adopted the adorable rescue puppy just before the Coronavirus pandemic hit.
