Amy Huberman reveals she was dumped by an ex-boyfriend right she moved country for him

Amy Huberman has revealed that she was dumped by an ex-boyfriend the night before she was going to move to a new country for him.

The actress explained that when she was in her 20s, she decided to move to a nearby apartment to her then-boyfriend in London. after he suggested they live close by.

Speaking to Doireann Garrihy on her podcast The Laughs of Your Life, the 43-year-old recalled: “I lived in London over the years a lot in my twenties. I came back to film The Clinic here.”

The Finding Joy star continued: “I was going out with this guy and I was delighted with life. I got a new flat for myself. We were in the highs of romance and he said, ‘You should find a flat near me’. I was like, ‘I will do that’.”

“I was made about this guy and I was so excited. It was back in the day, you’d swear it was the 1800s, but I shipped my stuff off to England. A van came, I got no receipt, and I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’ll ever see those again.'”

“I was moving into this flat with a mate of mine. I felt like a real grownup, dating this hot guy, got my new flat in London. The night before I was going back over, he decided that was not in the plan for him. It wasn’t ideal.”

Amy admitted she always feared she would run into her ex-boyfriend, as she lived close to him.

She said: “I had to wear black tie every time I went to get milk because I thought he could be anywhere, I have to look my best at all times.”

The actress said she would need a “two hour prep session” before leaving her apartment.

Amy went on to meet her husband Brian O’Driscoll when she was 26.

The couple got married in 2010 and now have three children together — Sadie, 9, Billy, 7 and Ted, 1.

Amy revealed to Doireann that she and Brian had their first kiss at Café En Seine, saying: “I first shifted him downstairs. It was a historic moment. You know when you’re too giddy. I had way too much. You know when it’s been in the air and loads of texting.”