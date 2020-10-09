The actress has admitted their jobs "ceased to function"

Amy Huberman reveals how Covid-19 has affected her and Brian O'Driscoll's careers

Amy Huberman has revealed how Covid-19 has affected her and Brian O’Driscoll’s careers.

The couple have been married since 2010, and are parents to two kids, Sadie and Billy, with another one on the way.

Speaking to RSVP Magazine, the actress admitted: “Both of our jobs ceased to function.”

“I was doing a little bit of writing and Brian was tipping away at things but collectively that control we thought we had was gone.”

Speaking about life in lockdown, Amy said: “When you are at home all day long with your kids, some days are great and others are just frustrating.”

“When you also worried about family and friends, it is unusual to be skipping through six months of uncertainty. Saying that, none of it felt like a sacrifice compared to what other people had to do and I felt safe and there is a lot to be said for that.”

When asked if there were financial worries, the mum-of-two said: “I had finished Finding Joy so I was going to take a little time off but of course there was still a knock on because of what happened in the film and TV industry.”

“People don’t know the lay of the land at the moment and people are nervous because of that.”

