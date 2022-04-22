Amy Huberman points out Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s Hollywood doppelgänger in hilarious post

Amy Huberman has pointed out Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s Hollywood doppelgänger in a hilarious post.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a photo of Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk posing next to his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

She captioned the witty post: “Absolutely genuinely thought this was Micheál Martin at first glance. Thought he’d gone fierce swish altogether.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Huberman (@amy_huberman)

“Micheál Martin stars in…. Better Call the Dáil,” Amy added.

Amy’s followers couldn’t get over the comparison, and took to the comment section to confess they though it was Micheál in the photo too.

One wrote, “Omg!! same! thought it was Micheal Martin 😂😂😂,” and another commented, “So true and so funny!!”