Amy Huberman pens touching tribute to her late dad on Father’s Day

Amy Huberman has penned a touching tribute to her late dad Harold on Father’s Day.

Harold sadly passed away last month, just days after celebrating his 84th birthday.

Taking to Instagram today to share some snaps of her and her dad, Amy wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to all the wonderful Dads out there, here and gone 🤍🤍🤍🤍”

The Finding Joy star added: “On a personal note, thank you so much for all your incredibly kind messages over the past few weeks. I have been so touched and it has meant so much when my heart has been so immeasurably sad.”

“Today I will raise a glass to you Dad, to celebrate and remember wonderful you. L’chaim Pops xxxx”

It comes after Amy announced the death of her father in a heartbreaking Instagram post.

She wrote on June 5: “My wonderful wonderful Dad. Kind and generous, clever and curious, brave and bold, creative and talented, ambitious and tenacious, dapper and unique, a gentleman through and through, adventurous and free spirited, welcoming to everyone, encouraging and inspiring, always looking forward with positivity. And ever ever so witty.”

“He took the big commitments in life seriously but always managed to find the fun in the small things of the everyday. In the face of doubt or adversity, he would always try, he would always go for it. Thank you for all the love Dad, for all the inspiration, for all the laughter.”

“Heartbroken to say goodbye, a goodbye I was never going to be ready for. Will love and miss you always, but so grateful that we were yours, and that you were ours. Rest In Peace Pops. Will treasure the memories and see you shine in the things, places and people you loved. Here’s to wonderful you xxx”

“Shalom ✡️❤️she iye lecha shalom abba. Thank you so so much for the lovely messages of condolence, kindness and support xxxx,” Amy added.