Amy Huberman pens heartbreaking tribute to her father on the first anniversary of his death

Amy Huberman has penned a heartbreaking tribute to her father Harold on the first anniversary of his death.

The 84-year-old sadly passed away in May 2022, following a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Amy took to Instagram on his anniversary to share a black-and-white photo of her and Harold.

The Finding Joy star captioned the post: “Never knew a year could be so quick, never knew a year could be so long.”

“Miss you every day Dad xxx ❤️ 🦜,” she added.

Amy also shared a screenshot of an emotional poem called ‘Tell me their name’, and added in the comment section: “Tried to find the author of that poem but couldn’t seem to find it. A friend sent it to me ❤️”

Irish presenter Laura Whitmore commented: “Thinking of you, that poem is beautiful x”

Boyzone’s Keith Duffy wrote: “Hey I feel your loss everyday but then I remember something which was insignificant at the time and now I treasure. Memories are so Special now ❤️ RIP Daddy huberman.”

Comedian Jason Byrne added: “Big hugs Amy ❤️”