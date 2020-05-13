Amy Huberman pays touching to tribute to close friend for being ‘an incredible nurse’

'So grateful to all of you, especially now during such a scary time'

Amy Huberman pays touching to tribute to close friend for being ‘an...

Amy Huberman has paid a touching tribute to her friend, as she celebrated International Nurses Day.

Throughout the day on Tuesday, nurses from all around the world were commended for their hard work and dedication.

The 41-year-old has joined the tributes and shared an emotional post to her followers on Instagram, alongside a photo of her friend.

“Happy International Nurses Day to all our incredible nurses 🙌🙌,” she began the post.

“So grateful to all of you, especially now during such a scary time.”

Amy proceeded to introduce her pal and ICU nurse, Sarah Kearns.

“Here’s my pal ICU nurse @sarahrkearns being a legend and total babe,” she wrote.

“Thank you for all that you do. For the care, the comfort, the endless hours.”

The Finding Joy actress personally thanked her nurse who had been looking out for her father in the hospital.

“To the nurse who bought my dad a sketch pad and pencil so he could draw while in hospital thank you,” she continued.

“For all the small things outside the job that become the job and are the very big things.”

“Surely it’s time for another big giant group clap?” she added.

Amy has been self-isolating with her husband and former Irish rugby player Brian O’Drioscall and their two daughters, Sadie and Billy.

