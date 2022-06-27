Amy Huberman pays emotional tribute to her father Harold one month after his death

Amy Huberman has penned an emotional tribute to her father Harold, one month after his death.

Harold sadly passed away on May 27, just days after celebrating his 84th birthday.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, Amy shared some throwback photos of her and her dad, as well as a piece she wrote about Harold for Father’s Day a few years ago.

The Finding Joy star captioned the post: “One month today, feels like forever and no time at all.”

“Found this little piece I’d written for Father’s Day in Irish Times a few years ago. Miss you Dad xx”

In the Irish Times piece about her father, Amy wrote: “I’ve always valued his tenacity, his conviction and commitment, his bravery, his decisiveness, his spirit of adventure and his belief in, at the very least, simply trying.”

She continued: “He has lived with Parkinson’s for the last 6 years which has come with a barrage of limiting challenges. He has always loved art and expressing his creativity and I admire his courage and willing to still paint, despite the shake in his hand, despite the fact that he can no longer write, despite everything else.”

“I am lucky to know him. I am lucky to call him Dad.”

Actress Victoria Smurfit commented: “There are no words that help. None. It’s brutal. Instead pls imagine I am doing an interpretative dance for you, in Latin with tassels. Love you friend x”

Love Island host Laura Whitmore wrote: “Thinking of you ❤️”, and Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan added: “❤️”