Amy Huberman opens up about losing family pet and how it left her ‘heartbroken’

Amy Huberman has opened up about losing her family pet, and how it left her “heartbroken.”

The 41-year-old revealed that she was in tears for four days, after the death of her family’s Cavalier King Charles.

Speaking to Darren Kennedy on his Instagram series The Secret Life of Celebrity Pets, Amy admitted she was afraid she’d never love another dog again after her beloved pooch died.

The actress confessed: “That dog broke my heart, I didn’t think I’d ever love again. I was pregnant with Sadie, honestly Darren, now I was pregnant and I was hormonal and emotional but that dog…”

“I was filming this thing in Manchester when she died. She was only nine, she had a heart issue which a lot of cavaliers do and she died.”

“I think I cried solidly for four days. I woke up crying and I went to bed crying. I was so heartbroken,” she admitted.

“I kind of didn’t bond with any other dogs until Phoebe. I was kind of too heartbroken. I was too sad.”

Amy is now the owner of a new puppy called Phoebe, who she rescued before Ireland went into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

