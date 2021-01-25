Amy Huberman gives husband Brian O’Driscoll a DIY haircut

The former rugby star looked visibly worried as his wife brought the razor towards his hair

Amy Huberman has given her husband Brian O’Driscoll a DIY haircut.

Like the rest of the country, the couple are missing hairdressers and barbers, and have decided to take matters into their own hands.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, Brian shared a video of his actress wife going at his hair with a razor.

“Here we go again,” the rugby legend said, while Amy questioned her method, asking: “Is this right?”

Brian looked very worried as his wife admitted she wanted to leave the sides long and just shave the top of his head.

The 42-year-old begged hairdresser Dylan Bradshaw: “Dylan, please come back. All is forgieven.”

Showing off the results, Brian started a poll with his followers, asking whether his wife had a hidden talent in cutting hair, or whether she should stick to the day job.

“Dylan Bradshaw, I miss you and the teachers so much!” Brian added.

This is not Amy’s first attempt at doing her beau’s hair, as shaved his hair off back in April.

Sharing a hilarious video to her Instagram at the time, the 41-year-old captioned the post: “It’s on 😬😱”

“Just filming a scene from my quarantine hairdressing short film called a rugby Star is Shorn.”

The mum-of-three then showed off some impressive results from ‘Sadie’s Salon’, named after their daughter Sadie.

“A representative from Sadie’s Salon says she is ‘not worried about the in-house hairdressing competition at present whatsoever.’

“Both the hairdresser in question and the customer declined to make further comment. However it is rumoured no tip has been exchanged,” she added.