Amy Huberman announces the death of her beloved dog Phoebe Mary

Amy Huberman has announced the death of her beloved dog, Phoebe Mary.

The actress revealed their beloved pet had passed after a sudden illness.

Sharing the news on Instagram, she wrote: “Absolutely gutted to say goodbye to our little pal after a sudden illness. The best, most spirited, full of chaos, full of fun, furry member of our crew.”

“Phoebe Mary, my fav ever story of you was when you ran down into the basement of a lovely hotel and dive bombed right into the spa pool. Thank you for being the best companion, the biggest thief of socks, the most faithful resident of all dens made, the joiner inner of all craic going on, thank you for destroying the garden, then jumping up on everyone when you were done,” she continued.

“Wouldn’t change any of it. And thank you for being the best listener to all of the chats, always ❤️ 💔 The best girl 🐾 Sleep well our lil pal My youngest said he hopes she gets to meet Santa now. And I hope so too.”

“This Mary Oliver poem is so beautiful and says it all.

What did we do to deserve dogs xx,” Amy emotionally wrote.

Alongside a gorgeous photo of her dog, she shared a heartbreaking poem titled: “Little dog’s rhapsody in the night.”

Famous pals sent their love in the comments, as Doireann Garrihy wrote: “I’m so sorry Amy 😢💔 it was so clear she was SO loved, and she knew it 🥲❤️ take comfort in that ❤️”

Lucy Kennedy penned: “Amy 😢”