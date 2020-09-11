Amy Huberman announces she’s expecting third child with Brian O’Driscoll

The actress confirmed the news in a hilarious post on Instagram

Amy Huberman has announced she’s expecting her third child with Brian O’Driscoll.

The couple have been married since 2010, and are already parents to two kids – Sadie, 7, and Billy, 5.

Amy confirmed the news by sharing a photo of a literal bun in an oven, and wrote: “There’s a bun in the oven 👍🏻”

“Listen I know I’m a pun hun and this is pun hun’s bun pun but there IS an actual little bun in the oven 💕”

“We’ve been cooking something other than banana bread & sourdough over the past few months and it’s over half way cooked now but it’s a slow cook one so still needs another few months yet.”

Amy joked: “Only prob is between the PE teacher and the painter and the gardener and the baker during lockdown I might not be entiiiiiiiiiirely sure who the Dad is 😬🤷‍♀️”

The actress added she decided to share the news because she “was starting to get looks from people as I was leaving the shops with a mask on and what looked like merch stuffed up my top on the rob 👀😷🤰”

