Amy Huberman announces new project alongside Derry Girls star

Amy Huberman has announced an exciting new project alongside a certain Derry Girls star.

The actress will appear in a new short film in collaboration with BBC Northern Ireland and Northern Ireland Screen.

It has been announced that three 15-minute short films – supporting emerging writing, production, directing and acting talent from Northern Ireland – will feature many other well-know faces as well.

Amy will appear in the upcoming movie Mourning Glory alongside Nigel O’Neill, who most recently appeared in Say Nothing.

The synopsis of Mourning Glory reads: “It follows Dermot (Nigel O’Neill), a recent widower who seeks unlikely solace in attending one wake after another. Encouraged by his neighbour Jimmy, played by Lalor Roddy (That They May Face The Rising Sun, Say Nothing).”

“Dermot’s growing morbid curiosity leads to an awkward encounter with rookie undertaker Deirdre (Amy Huberman) and her funeral obsessed son, played by Finn Lennox Loughran (Say Nothing, Jimmy Won’t be at Work Today).”

However, the AH Wine founder isn’t the only well-known face involved in this initiative.

Newly-wed Saoirse Monica Jackson will star alongside Éanna Hardwicke (Normal People) and Sex Education’s George Robinson in the film Helpless.

The synopsis for the short reads, “Newly disabled wheelchair-user Cillian (George Robinson) is a hopeless romantic, down-on-his-luck and obsessed with the curious girl next door, Grace (Saoirse-Monica Jackson).”

“He suspects her shady boyfriend Joe (Éanna Hardwicke) is abusing her, but help is in short supply – even his personal care assistant Fleur (Vanessa Ifediora) has fallen for Joe’s charms.”

“Desperate to save Grace, Cillian must overcome his fears and confront Joe himself, but behind closed doors the situation is more complex than he ever could have imagined.”