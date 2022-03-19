Amy Huberman and Laura Whitmore party with Daisy Edgar-Jones at Aisling Bea’s birthday bash

A host of Irish stars got together in London on Friday night to celebrate Aisling Bea’s birthday.

The actress turned 38 on Wednesday, and celebrated the occasion with some famous friends – including Amy Huberman and Laura Whitmore.

Laura shared photos from the bash, which had an Irish theme, on Instagram.

Normal People stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and India Mullen were also spotted in the photos, alongside Canadian comedian Mae Martin.

Sharing a photo of herself, Amy, Daisy, India and Mae wearing funny hats, Laura wrote on Instagram: “Missed the photo booth! So just stole the props.”

“Happy Birthday to the Irish Queen @weemissbea 💚.”

The TV presenter also posted some fun snaps from the party on her Instagram Story, including a selfie with the birthday girl Aisling.