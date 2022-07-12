Amy Huberman and Brian O’Driscoll share snaps from lavish family holiday to Turks and Caicos

Amy Huberman and Brian O’Driscoll have shared snaps from their lavish family holiday to Turks and Caicos.

The couple brought their three children to the paradise islands last week, where Brian was invited to take part in the Presidents Week festivities by the Turks and Caicos RFU.

Sharing photos from their trip on Instagram, Brian wrote: “There have been more challenging weeks of work!”

“Thanks so much to @tcirfu for the invite to test out the hammys again and to everyone that made it such a memorable week for me & my crew.”

Brian went on to thank the staff at the lavish Seven Stars Resort & Spa, where they stayed while they were away, for “bringing the Irish welcome”.

Amy also shared photos from their trip on social media.

She captioned the post: “Holiday over, suspended reality over, got in the sea loads, swam with stingray, (screamed a lot), hung with my crew…”

“Really really valiantly tried to match my cocktails to my glasses, missed my Dad, sat in the sand. Le fin.”

The actress’ beloved father Harold, who had Parkinson’s Disease, sadly passed away at the age of 84 at the end of May.

At the time, Amy wrote on Instagram: “My wonderful wonderful Dad.”

“Kind and generous, clever and curious, brave and bold, creative and talented, ambitious and tenacious, dapper and unique, a gentleman through and through, adventurous and free spirited, welcoming to everyone, encouraging and inspiring, always looking forward with positivity. And ever ever so witty.”

“He took the big commitments in life seriously but always managed to find the fun in the small things of the everyday.”

“In the face of doubt or adversity, he would always try, he would always go for it. Thank you for all the love Dad, for all the inspiration, for all the laughter.”

“Heartbroken to say goodbye, a goodbye I was never going to be ready for. Will love and miss you always, but so grateful that we were yours, and that you were ours,” she continued.

“Rest In Peace Pops. Will treasure the memories and see you shine in the things, places and people you loved. Here’s to wonderful you xxx.”

The 43-year-old went on to thank her followers for the kind messages of support.

Amy and Brian tied the knot back in 2010, and currently live in Rathmines.

The couple share three kids together – Sadie, 9, Billy, 7, and Ted, 1.