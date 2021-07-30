Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey spotted at another famous tourist spot in Dublin

The actors have been touring Ireland in between filming Disenchanted

Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey have been spotted at another famous tourist spot in Dublin.

In between filming Disenchanted, Amy visited The Book of Kells at Trinity College with her husband Darren Le Gallo on Thursday afternoon.

Staff shared a photo of the couple in the Old Library on the official Instagram page for The Book of Kells.

Alongside the photo, they wrote: “Just when we thought our day couldn’t get any better… We were beyond excited to welcome @amyadams and her husband @darrenlegallo to the Book of Kells and Old Library this afternoon.”

Earlier that day, Amy’s co-star Patrick also visited the popular tourist attraction wearing a festive green suit.

Alongside a photo of Patrick at the library, staff wrote on Instagram: “We were simply enchanted to welcome @patrickdempsey to The Book of Kells and Old Library this morning.”

The actor also shared a black and white image of the Trinity College campus on his own Instagram feed.

The Hollywood actors have been living in Ireland all summer, while shooting scenes for Disney’s Disenchanted.

Over the past few months, Patrick has been taking in the sites of Ireland, regularly sharing snaps of his travels on Instagram.

The Grey’s Anatomy star has been to The Cliffs of Moher, Inishmoore, Ashford Castle, and even climbed the Sugarloaf mountain in recent weeks.

The cast recently wrapped filming scenes in Wicklow, but are still shooting green screen scenes in Dublin’s RDS.