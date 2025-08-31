American social media star with millions of followers joins revellers at Electric Picnic

American social media star Brittany Broski was among revellers at Electric Picnic this weekend.

The comedian, who has 7.6million followers on TikTok and a further 2.1million on Instagram, attended the popular festival on Saturday.

Brittany was photographed at the Three Charge & Chill area, where she was joined by her friend Elizabeth Blair.

The 28-year-old is a huge fan of Ireland, and regularly shares her love for Irish people (particularly Irish men) on her chart-topping podcast The Broski Report.

Sam Fender is also one of her favourite artists, and she was seen watching his headline set on the main stage on Saturday night.

A host of other well-known faces were spotted at Three’s Charge & Chill area on Saturday.

The exclusive area is in the heart of the main arena, which includes complimentary charging to ensure phones are powered up all weekend and unrivalled views of the main stage from its dedicated viewing platform.

Social media stars Eric Roberts, Kasey Campion and Nia Gallagher were among guests who enjoyed the Charge & Chill Area, the perfect spot for watching Sam Fender and Fatboy Slim on the main stage.

Check out more photos from day two at the festival below: