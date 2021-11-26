Amanda Byram announces birth of first child with Julian Okines following private fertility struggle

Amanda Byram has welcomed her first child, a son named Phoenix, with her husband Julian Okines.

The TV presenter shared the happy news on Instagram today, which shocked fans as the couple never announced they were expecting.

Sharing a photo of their newborn son’s hand, she wrote: “And then there was you…. 💙💙💙.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Byram (@amandabyram)

“Im so overjoyed, full of love and bursting with happiness to be able to share with you that @julianokines and I have welcomed our incredible son, Phoenix Blaze Byram Okines into the big wide, wonderful world,” Amanda revealed.

“What a privilege that he entrusted us to nurture and guide his little soul through the endless possibilities of life and we are eternally grateful to him for choosing us to be his parents.”

“Our fertility journey has been long and we know only too well the heartbreak of the hope that turned to hopelessness, the elation that turned to devastation and the strain putting this often-secretive journey before your job, your friends, and your life.”

“I know many brave parents-in-waiting who, like us, have struggled for a long time, so today we share this magical news in the hope it can inspire and offer a light at the end of the tunnel,” the 48-year-old wrote.

“You are powerful warriors, I know your pain, and I see you. We send you all the strength you need to tackle your journeys…”

“Now that he is finally here, we realise we have never been more ready or felt more mentally, physically, and emotionally equipped to be his mummy and daddy.”

Paying tribute to her husband of five years, Amanda added: “My heart bursts with love for you @julianokines … you have been my solid rock over these years, encouraging me to hang in and keep going.”

“After every tear, every tumble, every heartache, your positivity made everything seem possible again. It’s thanks to you, your energy, and your enthusiasm, that we are all here together today.”

“We are so lucky to have you, and Phoenix is lucky to call you his Daddy, I know you are already his hero. We love you infinitely ❤️.”

Concluding her post, Amanda wrote: “A very special shout out to my midwife Dawn and the absolutely incredible team @junipermidwiferybrighton not to mention the brilliant staff at @nhs @bsuhmaternityservices 👏🏼❤️.”

A host of well-known faces congratulated the couple in the comment section, including Rosanna Davison – who has been open about her own past struggles with fertility.

She wrote: “This is incredible news ❤️ Huge congratulations to you both and welcome to the world Phoenix ❤️❤️❤️ Sending you lots of love xxx.”

Darren Kennedy also commented: “Ahhhh Amanda, this is so beautiful, I’m absolutely thrilled for you guys ❤️❤️❤️.”

And Angela Scanlon wrote: “The most beautiful news. Congrats gorgeous xxxxx.”

