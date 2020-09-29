Amanda Byram admits calling off her 2011 wedding was the ‘bravest thing she’s ever done’

The presenter called off her engagement to Craig McMullen just weeks before their wedding

Amanda Byram admits calling off her 2011 wedding was the ‘bravest thing...

Amanda Byram has admitted calling off her wedding to Craig McMullen was “one of the bravest things” she’s ever done.

Back in 2011, the TV presenter famously called off their engagement – just weeks before they were set to wed in the South of France.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, Amanda said: “It was the perfect wedding but something didn’t feel right.”

“It was a difficult conversation but my fiancé understood. He was a lovely guy. I suppose he ticked all the boxes I thought I had to tick.”

“I felt such relief. It was one of the bravest things I’d ever done but I’d turned it on my head and seen it as a weakness.”

Speaking on the Two Non Blondes podcast last year, Amanda explained what pushed her to cancel their wedding.

Amanda revealed that three months before their big day, she went to Argentina for two months to film Total Wipeout.

“On that trip… I never drink before a show. I was going out partying with the crew, having a brilliant time,” Amanda said. “Nothing ever happened. I was thinking, ‘This is your last hurrah, baby.’”

“I spiralled. I remember thinking I’ve really bad jet lag two weeks after I came home. Two more weeks and I was still really down, I couldn’t get out of bed in the morning. I realised I was depressed.”

“I went to see someone and she said you’re certifiably depressed. Why? I realised it was because I didn’t want to get married,” she said.

“People were flying in from LA. This was a month to go. I had my dress. This was done, paid for, signed, sealed, delivered.”

“Those were the moments I was really suffering but didn’t realise why. And then I was like ‘S***, I’ve got to cancel a wedding.’”

Amanda is now happily married to TV producer Julian Okines, who she wed in 2016.

On the latest episode of #GossChats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with top makeup artist and influencer Keilidh Cashell about her brand new makeup range, adjusting to life in the spotlight and how she’s kept calm during the pandemic.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.