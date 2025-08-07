All Together Now confirms dates for 2026 and relaunches loyalty scheme

All Together Now (ATN) will return for its seventh chapter, running from Thursday, 30 July to Sunday, 2nd August 2025 at the picturesque Curraghmore Estate.

The largest independent festival in Ireland took place last weekend, showcasing an amazing weekend filled with wellness, food, art, and music.

ATN26 preparations are already underway, and the festival’s organisers have thanked everyone who has supported them thus far.

The seventh edition of All Together Now will once again take place over the August Bank Holiday weekend, from Thursday, July 30, to Sunday, August 2, 2026, organisers have confirmed.

Returning guests will receive discounted tickets based on the number of prior editions they have attended as part of the Loyalty Scheme, which was established last year as a thank-you gesture – similar to the scheme carried out by Electric Picnic.

Tickets will be discounted by €85 for those who have attended four or more All Together Now festivals, and €40 for those who have only attended once or twice.

The Loyalty Scheme registration is now open, and tickets will go on sale on Thursday, August 28, at 9 a.m, with the registration deadline being Friday, August 22, at 6 p.m.

A limited quantity of early bird tickets will go on sale the next day, Friday, August 29, at 9 a.m., for fans who are going for the first time or who are not eligible for the Loyalty Scheme.

CMAT, Nelly Furtado, Fontaines D.C, and London Grammar performed at the festival over the weekend.

Other acts such as Bicep and the Boomtown Rats also performed.