All the stars joining the sofa on this season of Celebrity Gogglebox Ireland

Celebrity Gogglebox Ireland is back to brighten our evenings, returning to Virgin Media tonight, Wednesday 10 September.

What’s better than seeing Ireland’s favourite stars swap the red carpet for the remote and settle in for the colder months?

This season, Virgin Media pulled out all the stops with a star-studded line-up, unexpected pairings, and familiar faces making a welcome return. Here’s who’s on the sofa this year:

Marty Whelan and Mary Kennedy

Our beloved Eurovision voice himself, Marty Whelan, joins forces with the ever-iconic Mary Kennedy.

And, no doubt, providing viewers with plenty of witty, warm, and engaging content.

Tommy Bowe and Andrew Trimble

Former rugby players Tommy Bowe and Andrew Trimble swap the pitch for the sofa, bringing the same teamwork and friendly rivalry to their TV reactions.

Their chemistry guarantees laughs, debates, and playful banter as they tackle the week’s most dramatic shows.

Rosie O’Donnell and Frankie Ward

Ireland’s newest famous resident, Rosie O’Donnell, makes her small-screen debut alongside longtime assistant Frankie Ward.

Jason Byrne and football star Jason McAteer

Comedy meets football legend.

Jason Byrne teams up with Irish football hero Jason McAteer for laughs, eye-rolls, and the occasional heated TV debate.

Dave Fanning and Louis Walsh

Two of Ireland’s most outspoken personalities, Dave Fanning and Louis Walsh, bring fearless opinions and quick wit to the couch.

Viewers are in for no-holds-barred commentary and more.

Muireann O’Connell, Elaine Crowley and Eric Roberts

Ireland AM or Ireland PM?

Ireland AM favourites Muireann O’Connell and Elaine Crowley bring their signature charm and humour to the sofa, joined by the charismatic influencer and newest presenter for Ireland AM, Eric Roberts.

Whether they’re debating the week’s reality TV drama or reacting to the latest plot twists, this group promises energy, chemistry, and plenty of memorable moments.

Garron Noone and Pat Shortt

Two comedy powerhouses.

Garron Noone and Pat Shortt promise unforgettable segments and plenty of laughs, a truly iconic duo for this season.

Deirdre O’Kane and Emma Doran

Deirdre O’Kane, who is the voice behind Gogglebox Ireland, has officially swapped the narrator’s mic for the sofa.

Joining her is rising online comedian Emma Doran, and together they’re set to deliver sharp humour, playful banter, and plenty of relatable reactions.

While fans are still guessing who will take over Deirdre’s narration duties, her move to the couch guarantees laughs, chaos, and some truly memorable moments.

Darragh Ennis, Shaun Wallace and Jenny Ryan

Fans of The Chase will be thrilled to see Darragh Ennis, Shaun Wallace, and Jenny Ryan facing off on the sofa.

Their competitive minds and quick humour promise commentary and lively debates on the week’s TV highlights.

PJ Kirby and Kevin Twomey

I’m Grand Mam’s PJ Kirby brings his legendary Mammy, Nuala, along to keep Kevin Twomey in check.

This duo guarantees warmth, humour, and plenty of entertaining couch-side moments that viewers will love.

Jennifer Zamparelli and Darren Kennedy

Jennifer Zamparelli brings her signature sharp humour, while Darren Kennedy adds style, charm, and insightful commentary.

Together, they promise lively debates, hilarious reactions, and plenty of relatable TV-watching moments for viewers to enjoy.

The Group Chat’s Gavan Reilly, Zara King and Richard Chambers

These three hardly need an introduction, while they may still feature on Virgin Media News, The Group Chat trio will no doubt shine through in this season of Celebrity Gogglebox.

Shane Daniel Byrne, Tony Cantwell, and Killian Sunderman

Shane Daniel Byrne, Tony Cantwell, and Killian Sunderman, aka the Young Hot Guys, join the lineup, bringing fresh energy and a youthful perspective.

Their quick-witted reactions and playful banter add a lively spark to this already star-studded season.

And leaving arguably the best till last.

Ray D’Arcy and Zig and Zag

Ray D’Arcy teams up with the iconic duo Zig & Zag for the ultimate nostalgic pairing.

Viewers can look forward to moments that will delight both ’90s kids and long-time fans alike.

Season 11 of Celebrity Gogglebox Ireland debuts on Wednesday, 10th of September, at 9 pm on Virgin Media and Virgin Media One.