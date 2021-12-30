All the highlights from RTÉ’s New Year schedule

RTÉ announced details of its New Year schedule today, packed with new exciting new shows and returning favourites.

The return of Dancing with the Stars leads the line-up for early 2022, as the new series will premiere on RTÉ One on Sunday, January 9th.

Tommy Tiernan will also be back on our screens on January 8th with a brand-new series of his chat show.

Now in its 6th season, The Tommy Tiernan Show will return with 12 new episodes, where he will meet with people from all walks of life for unique and intimate chats.

Clear History will also return to RTÉ2 in January, fronted by comedian Kevin McGahern.

Kevin will be joined by Joanne McNally and Jason Byrne each week, where the past is rewritten purely in the name of comedy.

Fans of RTÉ’s Smother will be delighted to known the second season of the popular Irish drama will premiere on Sunday, January 9th – which you can read more about here.

The new year means a new health-kick for many of us and Operation Transformation provides the motivation we need when it returns to our screens with a new challenge on Wednesday, January 5th, at 9.30pm on RTÉ One.

Five new leaders from all around the country will take an ambitious step into the new year with a demanding health and wellness plan aimed at resetting and kick-starting a new chapter in their lives.

The series is presented by Kathryn Thomas who will be on hand to encourage the leaders every step of the way.

And there’s a different level of physical challenge ahead for those taking part in Ultimate Hell Week, which will return in 2022 with a new batch of 28 civilian recruits.

If a bit more style and glamour for 2022 is your thing, then Suzanne Jackson is back delivering more Style Counsellors make-overs, as six new candidates get the fashion and lifestyle transformation that they deserve.

Or if your fresh start includes a financial audit then who better than financial planner Eoin McGee to help us get our finances in order when he returns with How to be Good with Money.

And for home style and inspiration, there’s plenty of that when Room to Improve returns to RTÉ One for its 13th season in February 2022.

Home of the Year is also back for its eighth series with judges Hugh Wallace and Amanda Bone at the helm along with a new judge who will be announced soon.

Fans of First Dates Ireland will be delighted to know the series will return to RTÉ2 at 9.30pm on January 6th.

The game of love will still be played at regulation distance and Maitre D Mateo is once again on hand with warm welcomes and his unique matchmaking savoir faire, supported by table angels Alice and Pete.

This year the team are joined by chirpy cheerleader and barman Neil, who came originally for a date but ended up taking over as resident mover, shaker and cocktail maker.

The series will feature a slew of new daters, as well as some familiar faces from previous seasons – including Hughie Maughan who is back for a second shot at love.

Documentaries on our screens in early 2022 will include Donie O’Sullivan: Capitol Man, a brand new one-hour documentary that tells the story of journalist Donie O’Sullivan and how he went from a small town in Co. Kerry to become an international household name at CNN

And as January 7th marks 100 years to the day of the Anglo-Irish Treaty, Treaty Live with David McCullagh and Sinead Carroll re-imagines how this event might have been reported through the medium of modern television.

New content for 2022 on RTÉ Player includes The Talk, starting on January 18th and from January 24th weekly on RTÉ2.

An RTÉ Player Original, The Talk is and open and honest conversation about real life issues like racism, body image, IVF and Surrogacy.

A series of short but essential Women’s Health Guides will be available to watch in March to coincide with International Women’s Day, presented by Dr Monica Peres Oikeh.

For St Patrick’s Day, Our Land – a follow up to This Land – is a three-part documentary series that explores the changes within Irish identity, focusing on Asian, Black, Eastern European and Traveller communities.

A number of new box sets will also be available to stream on RTÉ Player, including seasons 1-4 of Peaky Blinders, and popular US drama Friday Night Lights.

Other box sets highlights include Father Ted, Frasier, Communit, Skins, The O.C., Gossip Girl and Pretty Little Liars.