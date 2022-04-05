Alec Baldwin starring alongside two Irish actors in first film roles since fatal Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin is filming opposite two Irish actors in two separate films in his first movie roles since the fatal Rust shooting.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of the film in New Mexico back in October, after a prop gun Alec was holding went off during a rehearsal.

It has since been revealed that the actor, 64, is working alongside Sligo actress Elva Trill in one film and Cork actor Jonathan Rhys Myers in another.

Elva is currently in Italy, where she has filmed scenes as a character named Peggy with Alec’s brother William in the live action/animated Christmas family comedy Kid Santa.

Alec is due to fly to Italy soon to film his role in the movie, which is one of the first roles he has had since the tragic shooting. He is also set to shoot in an upcoming film called Billie’s Magic World.

Both films are directed by Italian director Francesco Cinquemani, with production to take place in Rome.

The actor was also recently at work in England on 97 Minutes, which is a hijacking action-thriller from director Timo Vuorensola.

Alec took to Instagram in February to reflect on the tragedy on set his indie Western as he prepared to film 97 Minutes.

He said: “It’s strange to go back to work. I haven’t worked since October 21 of last year when this horrible thing happened on the set of this film.”

“We had the accident and the death of our cinematographer Halyna Hutchins – I even still find that hard to say.”

“But I went back to work today for the first time in three and a half months… it was interesting… I miss my kids.”

Alec’s new film comes after he broke down in tears as he spoke about Halyna’s death for the first time during an ABC News Special in December.

During the televised interview, Alec insisted he “didn’t pull the trigger” of the gun that killed Halyna.

Alec is currently being sued by Hutchins’ family for her death, but Alec’s lawyers and fellow producers have said that “any claim that Alec was reckless [on set] is entirely false.”

The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department is investigating the matter; charges have yet to be filed.

Alec and his wife Hilaria Baldwin announced last month that they are expecting their seventh child together.

Hilaria and Alec are already parents to Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3 and Eduardo, 18 months, and Maria Lucia, 13 months, who they welcomed via surrogate.

Alec is also the father of daughter Ireland Baldwin, 26, who he shares with his ex Kim Basinger.