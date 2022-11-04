Aimee Connolly wins praise for her appearance on The Late Late Show

Aimee Connolly has won praise for her appearance on The Late Late Show.

The makeup artist launched her brand Sculpted by Aimee back in 2016.

The business was forced to focus on online retail during the pandemic, after makeup sections in pharmacies nationwide shut; however, after coming out the far side, Aimee recorded a huge boost in profit, opened her flagship store on Grafton Street, and launched her brand across Boots’ UK stores.

Aimee appeared on The Late Late Show’s Taking Care of Business special on Friday night.

The 29-year-old, who revealed she inherited a lot of work ethic from her mother, admitted that she’s addicted to her work “in a good way”.

The makeup artist, who got engaged to her boyfriend John Greene back in July, said that John also works for himself, so he understands the long working hours that she endures.

Throughout her appearance on the show, Aimee spoke candidly about her business experience, which a lot of viewers found inspiring.

One Twitter user wrote: “[Aimee] is a very impressive woman. Very easy to see why she’s so successful.”

A second tweeted: “Wow @SculptedbyAimee what a story 👏👏,” and a third wrote: “Aimee Connolly is doing very well for herself.”

The 29-year-old opened her flagship Sculpted by Aimee store on Grafton Street back in September.

The business is the first ever Irish cosmetics brand to open a flagship store on the prestigious street.

The Grafton Street-based store is kitted out with stellar technology – including virtual try-on screens, digital looks books and a click and collect service.

It also boasts a phone-charging stations in its “chillout area”, for those that wish to spend a little more time in the stunning store.

The Sculpted store has a recycling facility on site for customers to recycle their used Sculpted by Aimee products and even earn reward points in the process.

The Suite on the store’s second floor is a purpose-built studio space for events, masterclasses, make overs, makeup lessons and the return of Sculpted The Academy.