Aimee Connolly records huge boost in profits with cosmetics brand

Aimee Connolly has recorded a huge boost in profits with her cosmetics brand Sculpted By Aimee.

The makeup artist launched her brand in 2016, and was forced to focus on online retail during the pandemic, after the makeup sections in most pharmacies were shut.

In spite of the pandemic, sales surged by 300% in 2020 to €5.4m, with the 28-year-old recording a €1.5m profit.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent, Aimee explained: “At the start of 2020, 30% of our sales came from online and 70% came from distribution through Boots and pharmacies.

“By the end of the year, 45% of sales came from online and 55% from distribution.

“The pandemic forced us to look at an e-commerce offering. We had a website before (the pandemic), but the virtual side was not an area we had considered.

“We moved services like shade matching online and they are the toughest products for consumers to test, so we created virtual consultations via video calls with our team.”

Aimee sells a range of makeup brushes, palettes, lipsticks, lashes, foundations, and instant tan – and is hoping to further expand the product line.

“We’re planning on nine new additions to the brand,” she said.

“One category that is seeing a spike in sales is the eye category, because mask-wearing means that the eyes are on show rather than the lips.”