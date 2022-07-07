Aimee Connolly announces her engagement

Aimee Connolly has announced her engagement.

The Sculpted By Aimee founder shared the exciting news with her 156k Instagram followers, revealing her boyfriend John Greene proposed on their holiday to Mexico.

She wrote: “Last night while waiting on the sunset in Holbox, I said yes 🥰💍”

Irish influencer Louise Cooney commented: “Oh my goddd 😍😍😍 congrats ❤️❤️❤️❤️“

James Patrice wrote: “YESSSSSSSSSSS ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Absolutely fabulous 😭😍”

Aimee launched her cosmetics brand in 2016, and sells a range of makeup brushes, palettes, lipsticks, lashes, foundations, and instant tan.