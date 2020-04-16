Ailbhe Garrihy writes heartbreaking poem – as she mourns the loss of her dog Bobby

Ailbhe Garrihy writes heartbreaking poem – as she mourns the loss of...

Ailbhe Garrihy has written a heartbreaking poem – as she continues to mourn the loss of her dog Bobby.

The three-year-old pooch sadly lost his life earlier this month, after an “awful accident” involving another dog.

Ailbhe’s sister Doireann has also been sharing her grief on social media, after frequently sharing moments with Bobby over the last few years with her legion of followers.

Taking to Instagram Ailbhe shared a poem she had written about the loss of her beloved pet.

“You were just 9 weeks old when we first met,” the poem begins. “Those big round eyes and jet black nose, it was a day I’ll never forget.”

In the poem Ailbhe gushes about how Bobby “never left my side” and she “never ever took for granted the love and joy you brought us.”

At the end of the sweet poem, Ailbhe finishes: “So I guess I want to thank you Bob for all that you’ve taught me. And please, please know that although you are now in heaven, you’ll foreer be part of this family.”

