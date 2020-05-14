Ailbhe Garrihy shows off her growing bump after hearing baby’s heartbeat

Ailbhe Garrihy has showcased her growing bump, after hearing her baby’s heartbeat.

The PR manager is expecting her first child with her husband Ruaidhri Hehir.

Ailbhe took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming photo of her cradling her baby bump.

“In the mood for a post-doctor selfie because nothing fascinates me more than hearing your little heartbeat,” she wrote.

Friends and fans were quick to take to the comment section to compliment the expectant mother.

“Such a perfect little bump! Hope you’re feeling good,” fashion blogger Jennifer Wrynne penned.

“What a gorgeous little bump 😍😍😍 hope you’re feeling well! Very exciting times ahead xx,” another follower added.

Ailbhe’s sisters Doireann and Aoibhín also expressed their love for their sister and commented three heart-eye emojis.

Ailbhe and Ruaidhri tied the knot during a romantic ceremony in Doolin, Co. Clare on October 4.

The couple confirmed Ailbhe’s pregnancy at the end of last month.

