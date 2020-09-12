Ailbhe Garrihy shares her heartbreak – as newborn son never got to meet her beloved grandad

Her grandfather Chris Droney sadly passed away this week

Ailbhe Garrihy shares her heartbreak – as newborn son never got to...

Ailbhe Garrihy has admitted she will be “forever sad” her newborn son never got to meet her beloved grandad, Chris Droney.

The legendary Clare musician sadly passed away this week, at the age of 95.

Her grandfather’s death came just three weeks after Ailbhe welcomed her first child, a son named Seán, with her husband Ruaidhri Hehir.

Sharing photos and videos of her grandad on Instagram, Ailbhe wrote: “My grandad Chris Droney ❤️ There are no words to describe how proud we were of you.”

“A musical legend, a gentleman and a great friend. I feel so lucky to have had almost 31 years with you.”

“Baby Seán was so close to meeting you and I’ll forever be sad that he didn’t, but rest assured he’ll know everything about you and we’ll never stop playing your music,” she added.

“Sleep well, we will miss you every single day.”

Ailbhe’s sister Aoibhin also paid tribute to their grandfather by writing a stunning poem about his legacy.

