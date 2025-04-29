Aideen Kate reveals upcoming wedding plans: ‘I actually don’t really know the rules’

Aideen Kate has revealed some insights into her upcoming wedding plans and shared that she doesn’t exactly “know the rules” around traditional nuptials.

The influencer and her fiancé, Dave Kelly, announced their engagement last year on Instagram and shared a video saying, “20.04.24…we’re engaged! 🥹💍🍾.”

Dave proposed while they were walking on the beach, with a gorgeous sunrise behind them.

Aideen has now taken to her Instagram story for a Q&A, and was asked by a follower: “How’s wedding planning going?”

“We have our venue booked, I have the photographer and videographer booked. I’ve hair and makeup booked. That’s all, I have booked. I still need to book a band. I still need to do everything,” she began.

“I don’t have a dress, don’t have bridesmaid dresses, don’t have anything. But, it’s okay…”

The 30-year-old also explained that while they intend to get married in Spain, they’ll also have a ceremony in Dublin before jetting off.

“We’re going to do our legal ceremony in Dublin because we’re not getting married in a church or anything. I think when you’re abroad… I actually don’t really know the rules, so we just said we’d do one in Dublin to make it easier and then have a casual ceremony in Spain.”

Back in February, the make up artist announced a massive change to her beauty business, True Beauty.

In a post on Instagram, Aideen wrote: “Some major life updates regarding True Beauty 🥹🫶🏼I’ve been really nervous to talk about this but I finally feel at a place where I feel it’s right to fill yous all in on what’s happening!”

“I want to take this opportunity to thank you all sooo much for all of your support yous literally made my dreams come true 🥹 but sometimes things just don’t work out the way they were once invisioned! Im also sharing this to let yous know it’s ok for things to not go to plan and it doesn’t make it a failure!”

“It’s not a goodbye it’s just a see ya later and you never know what might happen with True Beauty in the future 🤍 We’re doing 50% off everything on our website now so if you would like to support us one last time & try our products before it’s too late we would be so grateful 😘😘😘”

In the video, Aideen emotionally announced the news that True Beauty would be coming to an end.

She said: “Okay girls. I think it is time for some major life updates. Just some things that I haven’t really shared with you guys and I feel like you deserve to know if you’ve been around for a long time. You know, makeup is my thing. It’s my background.”

”It’s what I started off doing. I worked on a makeup painter for years. I was freelance and having my own makeup brand is like literally all I ever wanted. It was like the goal from literally when I was like 18 years old.”

”Over the years there were like various different opportunities that kind of came my way to maybe start my own brand, but it just never really felt right and I really think timing is everything.”