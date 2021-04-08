Adrian Dunbar reveals he cheated death when his car was blown up on family holiday

The actor was in Jerusalem at the time

Adrian Dunbar reveals he cheated death when his car was blown up...

Adrian Dunbar has revealed he and his family narrowly escaped death when their car was blown up on holiday.

The Line of Duty star was in Jerusalem with his wife Anna and their two children Madeleine and Ted at the time, during the first Palestinian intifada.

Speaking on Elizabeth Day’s How to Fail podcast, the 62-year-old recalled: “I was in Jerusalem with the family. We parked at the Nablus Gate and went into the old city.”

“I heard a bomb go off. I looked up into the sky and I just knew it was our car.”

“I said to Anna who was with the kids, ‘Wait here I’m just going to go and look at something,’ and she said, ‘Why? What was that?’ And I said, ‘Don’t worry about it.’

“I knew just from where the direction was and the fact that we were driving a budget American car and the intifada was still on that they had identified that the car was an American car.”

“When I went down, the car was a mangled heap. Thankfully, we didn’t have anything serious in it at the time like our passports or anything.”

“But I just dealt with it like, ‘Oh, God somebody’s blown up our car.'”

The actor also explained growing up in Northern Ireland during the Troubles made him wary of such incidents.