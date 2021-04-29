Adam King wins special contribution award at the Lord Mayor of Dublin Youth Awards

The Toy Show star was nominated for his work in spreading virtual hugs across Ireland

Adam King has won a special contribution award at the Lord Mayor of Dublin Youth Awards.

The six-year-old was nominated for his extraordinary work and resilience, after stealing the hearts of the nation following his appearance on The Late Late Toy Show in November.

The Cork native, who suffers from Brittle Bones, has sold thousands of his ‘Hug For U’ cards and stamps to raise money for charities close to his heart – and won an award at today’s event for his inspiring work.

Adam’s father shared the news of his win via Instagram, writing: “Thank you so much @lordmayorofdublin for this honour! We are humbled and delighted that Adam won a special contribution award at today’s Lord Mayor Youth Awards.”

“Adam takes great joy in spreading virtual hugs and a positive message of connection around Ireland and the world. For this to be acknowledged really means an awful lot to our family.”

“Big congrats to all nominees and winners for making a difference to your families and communities! 🏅⭐💖”

An Post, who sold special ‘Hug For U’ postmarks over Christmas in honour of Adam, commented: “Massive congratulations Adam from all of us here in An Post. Such a well deserved award for such an inspirational boy.”

