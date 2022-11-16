Adam King joins cast of Toy Show The Musical

Adam King has joined the cast of Toy Show The Musical.

The Cork native, who has brittle bones, captured the nation’s heat with his Hug For You on Toy Show 2020.

He will join other Toy Show stars DJ Calum, Noah Rafferty and Alex Hughes on the stage at the Convention Centre in Dublin when the musical kicks off next month.

Gus Holmes (age 6, Dublin), Joseph Dunne (age 5, Dublin) Mark Keegan (age 10, Dublin), LilyMai Clancy (age 14, Dublin), Mabel Sweeney (age 15, Dublin) and Sarah Breathnach (age 15, Donegal) have also joined the cast.

The musical tells the story of twelve-year-old Nell Mooney, who is determined to recreate her Mam’s favourite Toy Show night traditions, but not everyone in her family wants to remember the past.

Disaster strikes, and with the entire Toy Show in jeopardy, Nell and the local kids must find a way to save the night and keep everyone’s favourite TV show alive.

Full of characters, comedians, and storytellers, join Nell, her little brother Luan, Dad, Nana and Mam beneath the light of the moon as an ordinary Irish town comes together on this most extraordinary and unique Toy Show night.

Tickets priced from €25 are on sale from Ticketsolve. Go to rte.ie/toyshowthemusical for ticketing information and to purchase.