A look back at Doireann Garrihy and Mark Mehigan’s love story as they share exciting baby news

Doireann Garrihy has announced she’s expecting her first child with her husband, Mark Mehigan.

The couple shared the exciting news on Instagram on Friday, writing “We are beside ourselves with joy. Here’s to the greatest chapter yet. 👶🏼❤️🥹.”

Ahead of their new chapter as parents, we’ve decided to take a look back at their love story so far:

October 2022 – First Date

Following her split from ex-boyfriend Paddy Wilson at the start of 2022, Doireann started dating Mark that October.

Speaking on her Doireann and Friends podcast, she revealed that they went on a walk from Dún Laoghaire to Killiney, but didn’t kiss goodbye.

“You didn’t give me a kiss when you walked me back to the car and I was like, ‘Grand, that’s fine…’ So nothing happened, but it was a great first date apart from that,” she said.

To which, Mark replied: “It was a very powerful first date.”

And he added: “When we met, it was lashing rain when you came over first, before we went on the walk, it was torrential and I had to go out and find you because, weirdly enough, you couldn’t find the apartment even with Google Maps.”

Doireann confirmed they had their first kiss on their second date, after she made the move.

December 2022 – Going Public

The pair went public with their relationship in December 2022, after people online figured out that they were both staying at the Powerscourt Hotel in Co. Wicklow at the same time.

Things appeared to get more serious between the pair as soon after this getaway, they were spotted walking Doireann’s beloved dog, Bertie, in Dún Laoghaire.

June 2023 – Moving In Together

The couple then went on to take a huge step when the comedian moved in with Doireann in her Castleknock home in Dublin, which she bought in 2022.

In the lead-up to this move, Mark took to his Instagram Story to share a snap of him out for a walk with Doireann’s beloved dog Bertie, ahead of “moving day” today.

November 2023 – Engagement

Fans were thrilled when the pair announced their engagement in December of that year, after Mark proposed to the 32-year-old in Dublin’s Phoenix Park.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Doireann posted a photo of them showing off her gorgeous ring, and captioned the post: “The love of my life ❤️💍.”

Many celebrity pals congratulated the couple under the post, with influencer Sophie Murray penning: “CONGRATULATIONS GORGEOUS HUMANS!!🥹🥹❤️❤️❤️.”

Doireann’s former radio co-host Donncha O’Callaghan commented love hearts on the post, and Darren Kennedy commented: “Congrats!!!!!! 🥂.”

September 2024 – Hen Party in Barcelona

In preparation for their wedding, Doireann celebrated her hen party in Barcelona with her close friends, sisters, and mum Clare Garrihy.

Taking to Instagram from Dublin airport, the Dancing With The Stars presenter shared a video with Clare in the airport drinking Prosecco.

In the witty video, Doireann and Clare lip synced along to a famous audio clip from The Hangover movie, saying: “We are back baby, we are f***ing back!”

November 2024 – Wedding at The K Club

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doireann Garrihy (@doireanngarrihy) Doireann and Mark tied the knot at the end of November 2024. The ceremony took place in St. Brigid’s Church in Straffan, Kildare, before they hosted their lavish wedding reception at The K Club. The event was attended by family, friends, and notable figures from the Irish entertainment industry.

The bride stunned in a dress by Australian-based designer Christie Nicole , crafted from a textured ostrich feather tulle.

The RTÉ star was walked down the aisle by her father Eugene, and her two older sisters, Aoibhin and Ailbhe, were her bridesmaids.

They shared glimpses of their experiences, including beholding the Northern Lights and staying in an ice hotel.

Mark shared a glimpse of their travels on Instagram, and posted a snap of the colourful streets of Nyhavn.

He captioned the post: “First stop of the adventure.”

Doireann also shared a snap from the plane, alongside a sweet message from a follower who expressed how happy she was for her.

The newlywed captioned the post: “These messages 🥲❤️ So much more to share.”

April 2025 – Baby News

Now, the happy couple are expecting their first child together.

After announcing their pregnancy, Doireann took to her Instagram Story to share a sweet video dancing around with her beloved dog, Bertie.

She captioned the clip: “When you’ve shared your news and can finally be yourself again😂.”