A-list Hollywood actress revealed as frontrunner to play Sinead O’Connor in new biopic

Natalie Portman, known for her Oscar-winning role in Black Swan, is reportedly the frontrunner to portray Sinéad O’Connor in a new biopic based on the late singer’s life.

The film is a collaboration between three Irish production companies and aims to capture O’Connor’s extraordinary and often turbulent life.

She passed away in 2023 at the age of 56.

An insider revealed to The Sun that Natalie, 44, is the top choice.

“Natalie is the actress the filmmakers want to play Sinéad,” the source said.

“They think she is the spit of Sinéad in terms of her physicality, but as an actress, they know she has the strength and power to do justice to Sinéad.”

The actress is no stranger to dramatic transformations, as in 2005 she famously shaved her head for her role as Evey Hammond in V for Vendetta.

The source added, “She is the spitting image of Sinéad in that film. It’s uncanny.”

“Natalie really is a triple threat – she can morph into characters, dance and sing – and is a true perfectionist.

“She would be a great signing for this.”

The biopic will be directed by Josephine Decker, who gained acclaim for her 2020 film about horror writer Shirley Jackson’s work, starring Elisabeth Moss.

Sinead was best known for being a bold and passionate figure in the music industry, who wasn’t afraid to speak up about political and societal issues.

Her 1990 hit Nothing Compares 2 U featured a music video in which she shaved her head and tearfully reflected on her late father.

She also made headlines on Saturday Night Live, famously tearing up a photo of Pope John Paul II and declaring, “fight the real enemy,” in protest of the Catholic Church.

The stunt resulted in a lifetime ban from NBC.

Following the incident, she performed at Bob Dylan’s 30th Anniversary tribute at Madison Square Garden, where she was met with boos.

Despite the backlash, she stood by her actions.

In a 2021 interview with The New York Times, she said, “I’m not sorry I did it. It was brilliant.”

Throughout her life, Sinéad spoke out on issues such as racism, women’s rights, child abuse, and organised religion, particularly the Catholic Church in Ireland.

The source concluded: “This film about Sinéad is going to be as unflinching and brutal as most of her life was – and Natalie is a dab hand at dark portrayals on camera.”

While further casting and production details are yet to emerge, fans are already speculating who will bring the legendary singer to life on screen.