A host of famous faces will appear on The Den this Sunday

Imelda May, Dermot Bannon, and Una Healy will make an appearance on The Den this Sunday.

The popular programme returned to RTÉ earlier this month, and fans have been loving the wacky antics of Dustin the Turkey, Zig and Zag, and Ray D’Arcy.

Recent weeks have seen Stephen Fry reciting Dustin’s poultry poetry, Ronan Keating surprising a fan at home, and Dara O’Briain talking about matters of universal importance – such as pooing in space.

Viewers have been closely watching the Birthday Roller for names they know; ‘roving’ Corkonian Sinead Quinlan has been giving us all a laugh; and there’s been great music acts playing in the phone box, including the brilliant CMat.

And who will be surprised at home on their couch this week – it could be you! Tune in to find out.

Don’t miss The Den this Sunday at 6.30pm on RTÉ One.