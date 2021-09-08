The new family will make their debut during tonight's episode

A brand-new household has joined Gogglebox Ireland.

During tonight’s episode, which airs at 9pm on Virgin Media One, viewers will be introduced to Anastasia and her dad Noel Blake from Fethard, Co. Tipperary.

The new family will dissect this week’s most talked about TV shows, and this father-daughter duo are the perfect pair to do so as they watch a lot of telly together.

According to a press release, Anastasia and Noel love westerns, Match of the Day and are big GAA fans.

Noel also has a passion for Youtube craft videos of log cabins, and he’s built seven sheds and a hand-made pub during Lockdown.

Virgin Media added a new household to this year’s series, following the departure of Cavan twins Fergal and Neal Tully – who appeared on the show since 2016.