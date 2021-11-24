Ad
HomeIrish Showbiz

Latest Posts

2FM’s Stephen Byrne urges people to ‘stay safe’ as he shares Covid diagnosis

Jodie McCormack
Jodie McCormack

Stephen Byrne has urged people to “stay safe”, after testing positive for Covid-19.

Amid rising cases of the coronavirus in Ireland, the popular 2FM presenter took to Twitter on Wednesday to share his diagnosis.

The broadcaster wrote: “Calling a spade a spade, but covid is no craic 😞 Stay safe everyone.”

In another tweet, Stephen explained: “Antigen tested two days and they came up negative, on the third positive and then a positive PCR.”

“More wiped out than anything else.”

“But you don’t want it, guaranteed,” the RTÉ star added.

The radio presenter was quickly inundated with get well soon messages after sharing his positive result on social media.

Fellow 2FM star Conor Behan replied: “Ah I’m sorry to hear this, hope you’re ok ❤️.”

Another Twitter user wrote: “I’m sorry, please feel better soon. Sending my love ♡.”

Ad
Jodie McCormack

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us