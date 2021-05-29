2fm’s Carl Mullan bids emotional farewell to Weekend Breakfast co-host Aifric ahead of new gig

Carl Mullan and Aifric O’Connell had listeners in tears this morning, as they hosted their final Weekend Breakfast show together on RTÉ 2fm.

The duo are officially parting ways as Carl has landed a new role hosting 2FM Breakfast with Doireann Garrihy and Donncha O’Callaghan on weekdays.

Signing off their last show together, Aifric told Carl: “I want to say, you’re one of my best pals, I love you dearly and I wish you all the best, I think you’re going to be brilliant.”

The 31-year-old then said: “Thank you so much. I’m trying not to cry. The one thing I will say, and this is what everyone needs to know about Aifric…”

“We take the mick out of each other but when there was talk of me potentially moving to a different show, Aifric turned to me and before I even said anything she said ‘Carl, if an opportunity comes up, you’re to take it with both hands’… and that says everything you need to know about Aifric.”

“We’re great pals, and we’ll continue to be great pals and it’s been so much fun,” he said.

Aifric added: “100%. I’ve known Carl since I was 20, I’ll know him long after this is all over, and the Breakfast Show are very lucky to have him.”

“So we’ll leave it there, that’s it, neither of us are dying, we’re fine!”

