2FM presenter Blathnaid Tracey hangs up mic as listeners wish her ‘best of luck’

2FM presenter Blathnaid Tracey has hung up her mic for the next few months, and listeners have wished her the “best of luck.”

On Sunday morning, the Wicklow native wrapped up her presentation duties as her coworkers celebrated the beginning of her maternity leave with balloons, banners, cakes, and other sweets.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, RTÉ 2FM wrote: “We’re celebrating @blathnaidt live on air now before she heads off on her maternity leave 👶🏻🥰”

Friends and followers took to the comments, with Fionnuala Moran writing: “Congratulations gal! 🥳✨,” as Loraine Barry wrote: “Sending much love to you. Soon you will have your new baby in your arms ❤️ #family”

In May, Bláthnaid announced she’s expecting her second child with her husband, Charlie Moon.

The couple are already parents to a daughter named Nancy, who was born in June 2023.

The RTÉ star shared the exciting news by showing off her baby bump in a video taken on holiday in Italy.

She captioned the post: “One last postcard from Sicily…. @cha_moon_e and I are over the moon to share our wonderful news.

“Feeling incredibly grateful and just so happy xxx.”

The presenter was inundated with messages of congratulations, including a sweet comment from her former TwoTube co-host Stephen Byrne who wrote: “Love love love. Congrats Bláth ❤️.”

Stylist Clementine MacNiece, who is also expecting her second child, commented: “Awww amazing news!!! So happy for you all xxx.”

Bláthnaid welcomed her first child with her husband, Charlie, in June 2023.

The Bray native announced the birth of their daughter via Instagram, writing: “Nancy Claire Treacy-Mooney is here. Born on 28th June at 2.23pm, weighing 6lb 11oz and she is as cute as a button.”

“Thank you for making us a family Nancy, we love you to the moon and back, forever and ever.”

“Thank you for making me a mum @cha_moon_e, Nancy is the luckiest girl in the world to get to call you her dad, we love you endlessly,” Bláthnaid continued to write.

“She is the greatest love of our lives ❤️ and the flipping image of her dad 🤩.”

The longtime couple tied the knot back in 2019 in a fairytale wedding in the Wicklow mountains.

On her big day, Bláthnaid stunned in a backless dress from Lola Varma, an Australian bridal designer.