2FM Breakfast hosts Doireann, Donncha and Carl celebrate another boost in listeners in latest JNLR figures

2FM Breakfast hosts Doireann Garrihy, Donncha O’Callaghan and Carl Mullan are celebrating another boost in listeners.

The JNLR results for the period October ’21 – September ’22 have been released, and RTÉ 2FM has a weekly reach figure of 678,000 of Adults 15+ (-24,000 BoB).

While the station has suffered a loss in listeners overall, 2FM Breakfast’s audience has grown with 124,000 people tuning in on weekday mornings (+1,000 BoB).

The trio have had a lot to celebrate this year, as their listenership increased by 9,000 in the last JNLR report – which was released in July.

They also took home the award for Best Radio Show at The Gossies 2022 back in April, and won silver for their Entertainment Inserts at the IMRO Radio Awards.

Carl and Donncha joined Doireann as hosts of 2FM Breakfast last May, following the sudden departure of Eoghan McDermott.

Elsewhere in the report, The 2 Johnnies continue to entertain listeners across the country with their Drive Time show, with 122,000 listeners tuning in from October ’21 to September ’22 (no change BoB).

While it was good news for the 2FM Breakfast hosts and The 2 Johnnies, other shows suffered a drop in listeners.

Jennifer Zamparelli on 2FM lost 7,000 listeners, as did Tracy Clifford.

Dan Healy, Head of RTÉ Radio Strategy and RTÉ 2FM said: “I am really pleased with the results for Doireann, Donncha and Carl. The 2 Johnnies have also done well.”

“The JNLR would appear to suggest that we are seeing a return to pre-Covid listening habits across all radio and in light of that I am pleased with how the station has performed overall.”