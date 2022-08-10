Popular YouTuber Murad Merali breaks his silence on shocking re-surfaced videos

Murad Merali has broken his silence over shocking re-surfaced videos, which have since gone viral.

The podcaster, who is best known for his explosive interviews with Love Island contestants, has almost 300k followers on YouTube, and over 120k TikTok followers.

The graphic videos, which re-surfaced online, allegedly show the YouTube star fetishising black and Asian men, whilst their captions contained racial slurs.

In a YouTube video, which has since amassed over 170k views, Murad apologised to those who were offended by the videos.

The podcaster admitted that while it was him in the videos, he insisted he did not write their “derogatory” captions.

“First and foremost, the written content is not me, the derogatory comments are not written by me and I will stand by that, this is not who I am,” he began.

“Some of this content is also not me and I can profusely apologise, I take full accountability for how this has come across and how everybody has felt from this content.”

“Some of this content is me, not now, not recently in the last five years, six years, not any moment now.”

Murad continued: “I did not write this stuff, people make their own captions, they mix it with their own pictures for their own satisfaction, their own desires or their own fantasies, their ideations, whatever they have and they put it together for their own mental satisfaction for whatever desire that they have as a person.”

The podcaster continued to claim that he experienced severe, repeated sexual abuse at the age of 14 which “f**ked him up.”

He claimed that the abuse drove him to develop a “foot fetish”, and he began creating the explicit videos, as he alleged he “needed to make money” to escape his abuser.

