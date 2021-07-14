Sebastian Eubank’s cause of death confirmed

Sebastian Eubank’s cause of death has been confirmed.

The 29-year-old, who is the son of boxing legend Chris Eubank, was found dead on Friday on a beach in Dubai – where he lived with his wife Salma and newborn son Raheem.

Sebastian’s widow Salma has since confirmed that he died after suffering a heart attack.

In a statement, she said: “Dubai police and the coroner have confirmed that after a full post-mortem Sebastian Eubank tragically died from a massive heart attack whilst in the sea and probably could not have been saved even if out of the water.”

“There was evidence of a pre-existing heart condition we were all unaware of. While still very painful it is of some comfort that Sebastian died after having one of his favourite meals with one of his closest friends whilst doing his favorite thing at his favourite place in Dubai where he often went to swim.”

“He was standing in the water close to shore watching the sunset at Cove Beach in Dubai. I am grateful that he was able to spend a few short and happy weeks with his son before his death.”

“I would like to express my profound gratitude to the Dubai coroner for conducting a swift and thorough investigation and to Dubai police and in particular the victim support department for their help and support at this difficult time.”

Confirming the death of his son in a heartbreaking statement, Chris said: “Never did I ever imagine I would write these words or experience the feeling I now have at the loss of my son. My family and I are devastated to hear of the death of Sebastian just days before what would have been his 30th birthday.”

“He leaves his wife Salma, his son Raheem born just a month ago, his mother Karron Meadows, brothers Nathanael, Chris Jr, Joseph, one sister Emily and countless relatives and friends.”

“Sebastian grew up in Hove in England but in the last few years made his life in Dubai where he had a wide circle of friends and was a leader in the adoption of a healthy lifestyle and of alternative therapies.”

“As well as being a personal trainer and professional boxer, Sebastian was also a deep thinker who liked to challenge accepted wisdom. He was loved and respected by all who knew him and will be forever in the thoughts of friends and family.”

“As a family we now kindly ask to be given space and privacy to celebrate his life and remember the son, the brother, the husband, the friend,” he added.

Sebastian’s brother Chris Eubank Jr, who is also a professional boxer, paid tribute to him on Twitter.

Sharing photos of them together from over the years, he wrote: "My brother Sebastian Eubank was a special man… a righteous man… who always put others before himself."

"A man of many talents, boxing, MMA, poetry, music, coaching, cooking the list goes on but the most important thing to him was helping others less fortunate than himself."

"I haven't cried since I was 12 years old… yesterday I cried the whole day. I'm sorry I wasn't there to watch your back like a big brother's supposed to."

"Can't believe you're really gone man but you'll always be in my heart, mind & spirit."

"And to everyone out there reading this right now DON'T take ANY of your loved ones for granted," he wrote in another tweet. "See them, speak to them, check up on them as much as you possibly can because you just never know if that one time will be the last time. Love you bro."