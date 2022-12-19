WATCH: The trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s next Netflix series

The trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s next Netflix project is here.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who signed an estimated $100 million deal with the streaming giant in September 2020, have executive produced a docuseries called Live to Lead.

Inspired by the iconic legacy of Nelson Mandela, the series highlights the fundamental values, daily disciplines and guiding principles that leaders employ to motivate others and create meaningful change.

According to Netflix, the series will see extraordinary leaders reflect on their legacies and share messages of courage, compassion, humility, hope and generosity.

Former U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, climate change activist Greta Thunberg, social justice attorney and advocate Bryan Stevenson and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern all feature in the series.

South Africa’s national rugby union team captain and social inequality campaigner Siya Kolisi, feminist icon and social justice activist Gloria Steinem, and anti-apartheid activist and former Justice of the Constitutional Court of South Africa Albie Sachs have also been interviewed for the series – which joins Netflix on December 31.

Executive produced by Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, #LiveToLead—a @Netflix docuseries inspired by the legacy of Nelson Mandela—sees leaders and activists "reflect on their legacies and share messages of courage, compassion, humility [and] hope". OUT DECEMBER 31: pic.twitter.com/X8GKQadKAT — Omid Scobie (@scobie) December 19, 2022

Meghan and Harry’s five-year deal with Netflix allows them to produce documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming for the streaming giant.

In a statement after signing the deal, the royals said: “Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”

The trailer for Live to Lead dropped just days after Harry and Meghan’s six-part docuseries, titled Harry & Meghan, was released on Netflix.